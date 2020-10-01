Kevin Hart, wife Eniko Parrish welcome baby girl

American actor Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish are the latest celebrity couple to have welcomed a child this year. The couple are now parents to a baby girl.



The 36-year-old Parrish announced the news on social media early Wednesday (local time), saying she and her `Jumanji: The Next Level` star husband welcomed daughter Kaori Mai Hart on Tuesday (local time).



Parrish posted on Instagram, "9 months preparing to fall in love for a lifetime.thankful * grateful * blessed. "She wrote alongside the quote. "a little bit of heaven sent down to earth..welcome to the world baby girl...we couldn`t love you more.."

Parrish announced she was pregnant in March.She and Hart are also parents to 2-year-old son Kenzo.



Hart shares 12-year-old son Hendrix and 15-year-old daughter Heaven with ex-wife Torrei Hart.