Kevin Federline's ex calls out Britney over claims that she was unaware he had kids when they first met

Kevin Federline's ex-wife Shar Jackson has blasted Britney Spears over details of how she met her former husband and was initially unaware that he had children with Jackson. In an interview, Jackson rejected Spears' claim which she has mentioned in her new memoir The Woman in Me.



Jackson has claimed that Spears even waited outside the Orange County, California hospital as Federline watched his second child being born.



“When Kevin met Britney we had three kids and one on the way and we were living in a six-bedroom house in Orange County, California,” said Jackson.



“One day, when I had bad morning sickness and was about six months pregnant, Kevin had an audition for a Coke commercial or something in LA … then I didn’t hear from him for three days,” added Jackson.



Jackson further claimed that Britney and Kevin met on the first night when he walked out of his marriage.



“I felt angry and betrayed and I went numb. I went onto autopilot,” said Jackson.



What Britney Spears wrote in her memoir



The singer has claimed that she was completely unaware that Kevin was already having kids with Jackson. In her memoir, Spears has revealed that when she got to know of it, she confronted Kevin.



“You have kids? You have children? Not only one child but two children,” Spears confronted Kevin.