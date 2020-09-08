Kevin Dobson, star of 'Kojak' and 'Knots Landing', dies at 77

Actor Kevin Dobson, best known for his roles in shows 'Kojak' and 'Knots Landing' died on Sunday. He was 77.



The United Veterans Council of San Joaquin County announced Dobson’s death on Monday afternoon. He had served a chairman of the organization.



Dobson was a former Army soldier and began his acting career in the late 1960s, first appearing on shows like 'One Life to Live,' 'The Doctors,' 'The Mod Squad,' 'Emergency!' and 'Cannon.'



His breakthrough role, though, came in 'Kojak,' where he played detective Bobby Crocker, opposite star Telly Savalas’ lead role as lieutenant Theo Kojak.



The show ran for five season from 1973-1978, and Dobson reunited with the cast for the 1990 TV movie Kojak: It’s Always Something.'



Dobson joined the cast of popular soap opera 'Knots Landing' during its fourth season in 1982. He played Marion Patrick “Mack” MacKenzie, the love interest and eventual husband of star Michele Lee’s character Karen MacKenzie. He also appeared in shows in 'The Bold and the Beautiful', 'Days of Our Lives' and 'Anger Management' among others.

The actor is survived by his wife Susan and their three children.