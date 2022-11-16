Kerala HC stays cheating case against Sunny Leone

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday stayed a cheating case registered against Bollywood actress Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber.

The court acted on a petition filed by the couple and their employee and issued a stay order on the case and all further actions related to it.



Leone was accused of a no-show by the complainant for an event for which she had already been paid a lump sum.

Subsequently, a case was registered against Leone and Weber, who manages her career, alleging the commission of offences punishable under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonesty inducing delivery of property) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.



Their plea also pointed out that the complainant had also moved a civil suit with the same allegations which was dismissed by a Magistrate Court in July 2022 for want of evidence.



Therefore, they sought to quash the proceedings against them.



In February 2021, single-judge Justice Ashok Menon granted the trio interim protection from arrest as they had sought anticipatory bail.

(With agency inputs)