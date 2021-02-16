Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker make their relationship official on Instagram

Kendall Jenner just made her relationship with American basketball player Devin Booker Instagram official on Valentine`s day.



The 25-year-old star took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture that had her cosying up to the NBA star.`Jenner also posted a white heart emoticon alongside the picture that sees the 24-year old Basketball player Devin with her near a kitchen sink slab.



In another story, she also shared a picture of an opened bottle of red wine which hinted at her Valentine`s date plans.





Booker, on his part, shared a bikini picture of Kendall on his Instagram and wrote, "Whew" with a panting emoticon.



A source told E! News in August, "She definitely prefers to keep her relationships on the down-low, but she likes him, and she`s happy to be with him right now."



Kendall and Devin were first spotted together hanging together in Arizona in April last year, and also at a Memorial Day weekend in Los Angeles, following the same month.