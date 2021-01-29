Katy Perry's sweet comment on her daughter will melt your heart

Katy Perry welcomed her little bundle of joy back in August and ever since the singer is enjoying her motherhood and is sharing some sweet details about her new life with the world.



Recently, during her Instagram live, the 'Roar' singer revealed how her daughter Daisy has changed her life.



Commenting on fans' question, "Boundaries are so important and I have been practising a lot of those as well," she said. "You can love someone and still not have to let them into your life''. New Parents of 2020



"Daisy has changed my life and still continues to change my life. I created space for her and therefore didn't have the extra time that I have had in the past 35 years, and so I had to create space and I'm glad I did''.

“I think that you realize that when you become a mother… you just have to focus on being a mom,” Katy explained. “And it’s not because you don’t love other people, it’s not because of anything besides you just want to be a great mom.”



“So a lot of stuff falls away when you become a mom and it is the best job in the world,” Katy continued. “I highly recommend it when you’re ready.”

By talking about Orlando, she added: "I have an incredible partner who supports me and lifts me up and he's a great guy."



Earlier, the 36-year-old singer opened about how her daughter is the "number one most important thing" in her life.