Katy Perry tweets in support of Ellen Degeneres, says she has only had 'positive takeaways' from her show

Singer Katy Perry has come out in support of chat show host and comedian Ellen Degeneres. Degeneres and her show are bein investigated following reports that alleged that 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' had toxic work environment.



The popular show has become the subject of an internal investigation by parent company WarnerMedia following numerous accounts of workplace problems on the comedy show series.



Perry, however, spoke in favour of Degeneres and tweeted,"I know I can`t speak for anyone else`s experience besides my own but I want to acknowledge that I have only ever had positive takeaways from my time with Ellen & on the@theellenshow."

The mother-to-be also highlighted DeGeneres` continuous efforts of fighting for "equality" throughout the years through her platforms.



Perry added, "I think we all have witnessed the light & continual fight for equality that she has brought to the world through her platform for decades. Sending you love & a hug, friend."

Degeneres' wife, actress Portia Rossi also spoke in support of the chat show host and shared on Instagram a poster that read, "I stand by Ellen".



As cited by Variety, the reposts of alleged "racism and intimidation" on the show was initially run by BuzzFeed around mid-July.



BuzzFeed`s story contained a spectrum of accused racist behaviour, from microaggressions to jokes about mistaking two Black female employees with the same hairstyle, as well as criticism of statements allegedly made to another staffer by executive producer Ed Glavin.



Glavin and fellow executive producers Andy Lassner and Mary Connelly addressed the allegations in a joint statement to Buzzfeed.



Reportedly, DeGeneres, last week broke her silence to address the recent bashing of the behind-the-scenes culture in a memo to staff and is in plans to say goodbye to the show.