Katy Perry says she has quit doing this since welcoming her daughter Daisy

Ever since Katy Perry has welcomed her little bundle of joy Daisy, she and her husband Orlando Bloom have been sharing some insights about their personal life. Now, Katy who is a working mom says she is too busy in life that she hasn't had time to shave her legs so she has finally stopped it.



On the April 4 episode of American Idol, the 36-year-old singer while commenting on contestant Cassandra Coleman's outstanding performance said, ''Your voice is a spiritual experience,'' Katy said. “It is otherworldly, angelic. As a new mother, I don’t have very much time so I’ve quit shaving my legs. But when you sang, the hair on my legs grew an inch an a half. Full body chills! It was amazing.”



To prove she is saying the truth, the 'Roar' singer popped her leg up on the judging table and her co-judge Luke Bryan confirmed that she is telling the truth, "She literally has leg hair." he said.

An actual live look at my leg hair while I hear @casscoleman sing #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/RPn2gtvzhZ — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) April 5, 2021 ×

The singer later took to Twitter to address the viral moment. "An actual live look at my leg hair while I hear @casscoleman sing," along with a GIF.

This is not the first time when the parents are talking about their changed life since they welcomed their daughter. Before this Orlando Bloom was asked how often he had sex, to which he answered. "Not enough—we just had a baby, though," Orlando replied.



Katy gave birth to her daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, seven months, back in August 2020.