Katrina Kaif wishes rumoured beau Vicky Kaushal on birthday

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: May 18, 2021, 06:37 AM(IST)

Katrina Kaif birthday wish for Vicky Kaushal Photograph:( Instagram )

On Sunday, Vicky had an intimate birthday celebration due to the COVID-19

It’s Vicky Kaushal’ birthday  and rumoured girlfriend Katrina Kaif wished the actor on his big day.

Vicky Kaushal celebrated his 33rd birthday on May 16. 

Katrina wrote, "Happiest birthday, Vicky Kaushal. May you always be smiling."

On the professional work front, Katrina Kaif will star in ‘Sooryavanshi, ‘Phone Bhoot’ and ‘Tiger 3’. Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for films like ‘Sardar Udham Singh’, ‘Sam Bahadur’, and ‘Mr. Lele’.

