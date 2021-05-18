Katrina Kaif wishes rumoured beau Vicky Kaushal on birthday

It’s Vicky Kaushal’ birthday and rumoured girlfriend Katrina Kaif wished the actor on his big day.

Vicky Kaushal celebrated his 33rd birthday on May 16.

Katrina wrote, "Happiest birthday, Vicky Kaushal. May you always be smiling."

On Sunday, Vicky had an intimate birthday celebration due to the COVID-19.

On the professional work front, Katrina Kaif will star in ‘Sooryavanshi, ‘Phone Bhoot’ and ‘Tiger 3’. Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for films like ‘Sardar Udham Singh’, ‘Sam Bahadur’, and ‘Mr. Lele’.