Kate Winslet stars with real-life daughter Mia in new film 'I Am Ruth'; check out first look

In the first look released from Kate Winslet’s upcoming film ‘I Am Ruth’, the Oscar-winning actress shares screen with real-life daughter Mia Threapleton. The two can be seen sharing a hug in the first image released from the film.

The mother-daughter duo can be seen as part of a story about a fictional family. Kate Winslet will play a concerned mother to Ruth who grows concerned when her teenage daughter Freya (Mia) becomes consumed by social media. Their relationship suffers when the two become increasingly distant owing to Freya’s dependance on social media for everything.

The film is the brainchild of Kate Winslet along with filmmaker Dominic Savage as a “a story for our times about the endemic mental health crisis affecting young people.” Winslet and Savage developed and co-authored the drama together. It will be broadcast as part of female-led anthology series ‘I Am,’ which Savage created.

Me+You Productions produce in association with Juggle Productions. Savage, Winslet and Richard Yee exec produce. Me+You co-founder Krishnendu Majumdar and Josh Hyams produce.