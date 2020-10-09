Kate Winslet dishes on 2004 'SNL' appearance, recalls it as 'a hotbed of anxiety'

English actor Kate Winslet recently dished on her time on late-night comedy showcase 'Saturday Night Live' just days after the infamous Ashley Simpson lip-sync error in 2004.



According to the news, the 45-year-old actor recalled in an interview for the Hamptons International Film Festival's 'A Conversation with..' series. Winslet's latest film, `Ammonite,` will premiere at the festival as a drive-in screening, reported a magazine.



She said, "When I did `SNL` I was on the week after Ashlee Simpson. I was the next show after.""Let me tell you, that studio was just a hotbed of anxiety," she continued. "There`s this thing of the opening monologue and they kept saying to me, `Kate we`re so sorry, we just don`t have it yet ... give us a moment.`"The `Titanic` star explained that she grew worried she`d be unprepared for her monologue as the days passed and the show was drawing closer."It gets to Friday when we have the dress rehearsal, no opening monologue," she said.



"I`m literally sh**ting myself. [I said,] `Guys please just make something up, let me make something up, just tell me what I`m doing.`""They go, `Can you tap dance?`" Winslet remembered, before noting that she proceeded to learn a tap-dancing and singing routine just three hours before the dress rehearsal.



"And then we`re recording the show live," she quipped.As reported by the news agency, Simpson was to perform on the popular comedy sketch show in 2004, however, when `Pieces of Me` began playing instead of `Autobiography,` the song she was supposed to sing, Simpson was reprimanded for using pre-recorded vocals.She then informed the public that she had experienced an acid reflux issue that caused her to lose her voice, thus she was unable to sing live.