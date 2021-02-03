Kate Hudson reveals she's attracted to musical people

Kate Hudson has a special place in her heart for music and musicians or so she recently revealed. In a new interview with InStyle, the Hollywood actress admitted getting attracted to musicians as she said, “I would like to say they’re attracted to me.”

Kate Hudson famously dated Chris Robinson, The Black Crowes frontman, Matt Bellamy, Muse frontman, and is now with partner musician Danny Fujikawa.

In the interview, she said, “I’m attracted to musical people, period. From the outside, yeah, I get it. ‘Oh, I like a rock star,’ or whatever. But that’s not really what it is. The reason I connect so deeply with musicians…is because we all connect to music in a way that you don’t have to explain. You just feel it, and it’s something you love.”

She, however, added, “The lifestyle is not something to fall in love with.”

Kate Hudson has always been vocal about her growing up years and lifestyle. Her father Bill Hudson has never been close with the family, her or her mother, brother or anyone in the family.