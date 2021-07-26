Kate Beckinsale reveals she hasn't seen her daughter in 2 years. Here's why

Kate Beckinsale has revealed that she has not seen her daughter for two long years due to the pandemic. Beckinsale has a 22-year-old daughter named Lily Mo Sheen who she shares with her ex Michael Sheen.



Kate appeared on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' to promote her new film 'Jolt' and revealed that the pandemic has kept her away from her daughter for the longest amount of time.



"I haven't seen my daughter for two years because of everything. Also, I went to Canada working and she couldn't come see me," Beckinsale confessed. "Two years of not seeing your child is, to me, the most preposterous thought."



Kate revealed her daughter is currently pursuing acting in New York. As a result, when the lockdown hit last year in March, travel across the US was blocked. Unfortunately, when travel became a little bit safe once again, Beckinsale noted that she traveled to Canada to shoot 'Jolt,' which meant further lockdown procedures and travel restrictions in order to comply with on-set safety measures.



The mother-daughter, though, kept in touch via Facetime and the actress added, "we're both panicking that we'll look really old to each other," Beckinsale noted.

