Karnataka crime branch raid Vivek Oberoi's house in search of relative accused in drug racket

Karnataka CCB (Central Crime Branch) police teams have conducted raid on Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi’s residence in Mumbai after receiving a tip-off that one of the prime accused in the drug case they are probing, Aditya Alva,was hiding there.

The alleged accused, Aditya, is the son of the late minister Jeevaraj Alva and Oberoi’s brother-in-law. He is said to have been absconding since he was accused of being a part of the drug racket involving Kannada film stars, dealers and party organisers.

Joint Commissioner (Crime) Sandeep Patil said, “Acting on information that Aditya was hiding in his brother-in-law’s house in Mumbai, the CCB obtained a search warrant from the court. The search is still on.”

The CCB is expected to question Vivek Oberoi and his family members on Aditya’s whereabouts, said sources.