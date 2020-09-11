Kardashians contemplating to sign a streaming deal with Netflix, Apple or Amazon soon: Report

For those who were mourning the end of the popular reality show 'Keeping up with the Kardashians', there's news. According to sources, the Kardashians are likely to have a big streaming deal within a year.



Earlier this week, Kim Kardashian announced that the popular show which ran for 14 years, would draw its curtain in 2012. But now, insiders feel that the family may be contemplating to shift to a popular OTT platform.



A source close to the family said they`re even mulling starting "their own media company."



The family ditched E! this week after 20 seasons of `Keeping Up with the Kardashians," in part because the network couldn`t keep up with their ever-increasing salary demands.

Now, a report on Page Six states that the Kardashians are interested in signing a more lucrative streaming deal with one of the online giants such as Netflix, Apple or Amazon.

E! had paid the family USD150 million the last time they renewed their contract in 2017, but with fellow TV titans such as Ryan Murphy and JJ Abrams signing streaming deals worth a reported USD 300 million, they could find much bigger paydays online.



A source said, "There`s more money in streaming. And it`s global."



One insider said the family is interested in shifting away from their reality roots to work on a show similar to `Shark Tank,` by trading off their newfound reputations as entrepreneurs.



As reported by Page Six, an insider revealed that after 13 years on the air, the family really is ready to take a break from the cameras.



An insider said, "They`re open to all opportunities. But they are taking some time off."



It is clear that the family is using its exit from network TV as an opportunity to seriously overhaul its media strategy.

(With ANI inputs)