Kapil Sharma to play himself in a new biopic

Popular Indian stand-up comedian Kapil Sharma has had a fairly eventful life. From an anonymous wannabe in Amritsar to a struggling comic in Mumbai to superstar, his journey has been fairly craggy, with reports of several psychological breakdowns and fights with team members, placing a huge question mark on his popularity.

Producer Mahavir Jain and director Mrighdeep Lamba(of 'Fukrey' fame) are now getting together for a biopic on the life and goof-ups of Kapil Sharma. The film to be titled 'Fun-kaar'(with the pun on fun) will be a no-holds-barred life story on Sharma leaving none of the sordid details out.

Says a source very close to the project, “Kapil has given Mahavir Jain the consent to make the film as honestly as humanly possible.”

While Kapil refused to comment on the biopic, I remember one of my conversations with Kapil where he had spoken on the possibility of his story being told in a film. “Sir, jab banegi toh poore shiddat se banegi(it will be done with great dignity). I don’t want anything to be hidden.Main vaisa aadmi nahin hoon.”

While Kapil is to be played by the comedian himself all the supporting roles will feature professional actors as Kapil’s colleagues including friend-turned-foe Sunil Grover. The real fun would be to get Grover to play himself.