Kanye West's manager hints at possible rapper's upcoming music

We could soon have Kanye West music as his manager and Akon’s brother, Abou ‘Bu’ Thiam teased some news via an Instagram comment.

He wrote, “WestDayEver,” and “Album OTW.”

While it’s nowhere close to an official announcement, coming from Abou himself, it could mean something serious.

It would also make sense that Kanye West would be planning to release new music as his Gap line gets set to drop. Who doesn’t like some cross promotion?

Meanwhile, label Gap made an announcement of Kanye West’s new YEEZY x Gap jacket. The $200 unisex jacket was interestingly sold out in just hours.