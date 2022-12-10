Kanye West’s honorary degree revoked over his anti-semitic comments

For Kanye West, creating controversy is nothing new. The rapper, who goes by the name Ye, in the recent month has surpassed all the lengths with the objectionable remarks that he has made about the Jewish community and black people.



For his anti-Semitic comments, West lost his billionaire tag after renowned sports brand Adidas ended its multi-million Yeezy deal. Not just this, but many other fashion brands like Balenciaga and Gap have also cut their ties with the rapper over his rambling comments. And despite all this, West has continued to defend his remarks and recently appeared on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' show, where he again expressed his admiration for Adolf Hitler.



Now as a result of his remarks, West has again lost another remarkable honour. On Thursday, the School of the Art Institute of Chicago repealed Kanye's honorary doctorate degree.



Condemning Ye's remark, the institution declared its decision via a statement reading: "The School of the Art Institute of Chicago condemns and repudiates Kanye West’s (now known as Ye) anti-Black, antisemitic, racist, and dangerous statements, particularly those directed at Black and Jewish communities."