Kanye West's behaviour, presidential bid a 'nightmare' for Kim Kardashian: Report

Kanye West may have announced his decision of contesting for the Presidential elections in US later this year, but it seems his wife Kim Kardashian was not privy to his decision beforehand.



According to sources close to the couple, Kanye's recent behaviour and presidential bid are a "nightmare" for Kim.

The 39-year-old reality TV star reportedly has begged West to end his presidential aspirations for the sake of their family -- but the rapper refused and instead upped his operation.



Early last week, Kim flew to West`s ranch in Wyoming, after his emotional speech at a rally where he talked about how they nearly aborted their first child, daughter North.



Speaking to an entertainment website, a source said, "Kim begged Kanye to stop his presidential thing, to stop talking about their kids at rallies. But he ignored her and instead he went ahead and hired more people . . . and tried to register in more states. He just won`t stop this presidential bulls**t."



The two have reportedly been living separate lives, with Kardashian residing in Los Angeles with her family and her kids, and West in Wyoming. Kim flew to Wyoming to visit and out again over the weekend, as she`s been doing every few weeks.



The source claimed, "This is a nightmare for Kim, she is looking for a way out. But she`s also a nice person and wants to do the best for her kids."



However, a representative for Kim refuted the news and said, "This is not true." On the weekend, the couple to a family vacation to an undisclosed location to give their relationship a shot.