Kanye West shares preview of new song 'Believe What I Say'

Kanye West has shared a preview of a new song called ‘Believe What I Say’.

The rapper posted a video on September 26 featuring a clip of the track. The video is shot on board a boat.

In the track, Kanye raps: “You ask him to feel protected/And still feel protected. ust one time for the record/Just one time for the record/Don’t agree with the message/Don’t agree with the methods.”

The track also samples Lauryn Hill’s single ‘Doo-Wop (That Thing)’.

Meanwhile, he had earlier said that he will not release any new music until he was released from his contracts with music labels.