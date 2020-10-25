Kanye West says god gave him the idea for the US presidential run

Kanye West recently had a long chat with Joe Rogan on his podcast. During their nearly three-hour-long talk, Kanye talked about many hot topics and revealed, who inspired him to run for the US Elections 2020.



The 43-year-old rapper announced his run for the presidency earlier this year. Roger opened the show by asking Kanye, why he's running for president and what prompted him to lead the world.

By claiming that the God gave him the idea when he was in the shower, West recalled, "It was something that God put on my heart back in 2015, a few days before the MTV awards, it just — it hit me in the shower. And when I first thought about it, I just started laughing to myself, and all this joy came over my body, just through my soul, and I felt that energy. I felt that spirit."



Kanye continued: "I believe my calling is to be the leader of the free world. If it's in God's plan that part of my path is to be the governor, that's fine. But my calling is to be the leader of the free world.".

"I manifest. I see things. I'm a great leader because I listen and I'm empathetic and I feel the entire Earth... I do believe in world peace." Kanye added.



During the podcast, he also talked about his first and most controversial rally of South Carolina - where he broke down in tears and made several revelations about his family.

"I cry and I was gut-wrenched at the - I don't even like to say out loud what I said on South Carolina," he told Joe.