Kanye West has spent this whopping amount on his Presidential bid so far

Kanye West has spent nearly $6 million of his own money for the presidential bid so far, as per the report filed with the Federal Election Commission. Kanye has spent most of the money on consulting firms that will help him get on the ballot.

Kanye political party, which is called 'The Birthday Party', has filed his first report with the Federal Election Commission, which shows that West's campaign has spent $5.86 million so far, with most of that money going toward consultants and fees. Kanye himself has loaned his campaign more than $6.7 million, split between July and August.

The only other income coming in the form of small-dollar donations under $11,500. The campaign also holds $1.2 million in debt owed to consulting firms based out of New Mexico and Arizona.



Kanye has only a handful of ballots, including Colorado, Iowa, and Minnesota. However, the majority of states have refused to put the rapper on the election ballot because of deficient paperwork. Meanwhile, Arizona, Virginia, has blocked his candidacy. The singer has also sued several states to be added to their election ballots.



According to Forbes, the rapper is one of the highest-paid celebrities of 2019-20, he officially became a billionaire this past April, largely due in part to his successful fashion and sneaker line.



The 2020 United States presidential election is scheduled for, November 3, it will be the 59th quadrennial presidential election.