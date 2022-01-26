Kanye West claims he stopped a second sex tape of Kim Kardashian and Ray J from leaking online

Former couple Kanye West and Kim Kardashian may have moved on and dating other people now, but the feud between them is far from over.



West, in a recent interview, claimed that he made efforts to intercept a laptop that could have otherwise led to a leak of a second sex tape featuring Kim Kardashian and Ray J.



Kim had shot to fame back in 2007 because of an infamous leaked sex tape that featured her and former boyfriend Ray J. The duo had shot it in 2002 and it had made its way to various adult sites. Kim had filed a lawsuit against Vivid Entertainment, who distributed the film as Kim Kardashian, Superstar. She later dropped the suit and settled for a reported US$5 million, allowing Vivid to release the tape.



Now, Kanye has claimed that he took efforts to prevent the second leak of another similar tape despite the fact that he is going through an ongoing divorce with the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star.



"How are you going to bring me to 'SNL' and kiss the dude you’re dating right in front of me?" West began in his interview with Hollywood Unlocked's Jason Lee, which was released on Monday, seemingly referencing Pete Davidson.

"People intentionally do things to be mean and hurt you," he added before alleging: "I went and got the laptop from Ray J myself that night."



"I met this man at the airport, then got on a red-eye, came back, delivered it to her at 8 am in the morning," West further claimed.



"I gave it to her, and she cried when she saw it," he claimed. "You know why she cried when she seen that laptop? Because it represents how much she's been used. It represents how much people didn't love her, and they just saw her as a commodity."



A day later, on Tuesday, Kim Kardashian responded to West's claims via a spokesperson. While Kim confirmed the existence of the laptop, she denied that it contained any explicit or suggestive video.



"The computer and hard drive collected were supposed to contain the original video and any unseen footage. After review, there was nothing sexual unseen, only footage on the plane on the way to Mexico and footage at a club and restaurant on the same trip," the statement issued by the reality star reads.



Kim though insists that there is no new second tape that exists. A source close to the stars states that 20 years on, she truly wishes to move on from this chapter and focus instead on "positive things she continues to do as a mother, entrepreneur and advocate for justice reform."



Another source stated that Kardashian "was and still is truly grateful to Kanye for getting (the laptop) back."



"The tape caused her a lot of pain and continues to haunt her to this day," the source avowed. "Even though they are no longer together as a couple, they remain aligned with the same concerns about how this content that continues to be used against her will affect their four young kids in the future."



Kim had dropped the lawsuit in order to gain publicity for her show 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' which premiered in 2007.