Kanye West announces third 'Donda' event

Kanye West has announced a third listening evening for his latest album, Donda.

Donda, named after his late mother is Kanye West’s 10th studio album.

The third listening event will happen in Chicago as the rapper announced that he will host the third of a series of listening events dedicated to his latest, still-unreleased body of work at Soldier Field stadium near the South Side of Chicago on August 26.

The last two events, a Donda listening event on July 22 and a subsequent Donda release event on August 5, were both held at Atlanta's Mercedes Benz Stadium, where he was living as he completed work on the album.

Luxury label Balenciaga’s creative director Demna Gvasalia will act as the release event's creative director. The rapper’s personal videographer, Nico Ballesteros, will also be filming the live event, which will again be livestreamed on Apple Music.