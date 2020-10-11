Kanye West and daughter North sport 'Vote Kanye' shirts at London fashion show

Kanye West with his daughter North was seen raising awareness about his presidential run in London recently. The father-daughter duo sported the same sweatshirt reading 'Vote Kanye' while attending a London fashion show.



On Friday, the rapper, 43, and his daughter, North, 5, were spotted in London, for the Bottega Veneta fashion show. At the event, the father-daughter duo walked in wearing same sweatshirts with North pairing her oversized black hoodie with a pair of white pants, a protective face mask, with a pair of her dad's Yeezy shoes.



The outing comes months after Kanye, during his presidential rally, claimed that how his wife and he considered having an abortion when she was pregnant with North.



Kanye, who is running as Presidential candidate in the United States surprised everyone, when he took to Twitter earlier in the day to share a photo of his ballot, where he's listed for the American Independent Party as a vice presidential candidate alongside his running mate.



A few days back, Kim Kardashian revealed that her husband West had fought the novel coronavirus earlier this year. In an interview, Kim revealed that she had a difficult time earlier this year while taking care of her husband along with her four kids.



''Kanye had its way at the beginning when nobody really knew what was going on. It was so scary and unknown. I had my four babies and no one else in the house to help," she said