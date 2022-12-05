'Kantara' wins 'Varaha Roopam' plagiarism case, director Rishab Shetty reacts

Good news for 'Kantara' fans! The famous song, 'Varaha Roopam,' will soon be available on the OTT platform. After weeks of squabbling, moviegoers can now enjoy the song on all of the streaming platforms where it was previously available, including Amazon Prime Video, where the film is currently streaming.



Soon after the film became the talk of the whole country in October, a copyright case was filed against the makers of the film by the music band Thaikkudam Bridge, which claimed that the 'Varaha Roopam' was a copy of their song 'Navarasam.'



However, now the court has dismissed the plea of the band. As per the Live Law, the complaint was filed in the Palakkad District Court against the Hombale production, and on Saturday, the court dismissed the plea, saying that it should have been filed before the Kozhikode District Court as the registered office of Mathrubhumi Printing and Publishing Company Ltd. (MPPCL) was in Kozhikode. The court has also returned the complaint, citing a lack of jurisdiction.

As per Live Law, ''both the interim orders passed against the use of the 'Varaha Roopam' song in the movie have lost their effect.''



Soon after the court dismissed the plea, the director and writer of the film Rishab Shetty was quick to react.



"We have won the Varaha Roopam case with the blessings of God and the people." "We are going to change the song on the OTT platform very soon, considering people's requests," Shetty tweeted.

The film song 'Varaha Roopam' has been composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath and sung by Sai Vignesh.



After the blockbuster run, 'Kantara' was released on Amazon Prime Video in November, but without the song. Fans were quick to object when they noticed the song was missing from the climax.