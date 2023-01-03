'Kantara', 'KGF' producers to invest over USD 360 million in the entertainment industry

Hombale Films, the production house behind hit films like the KGF franchise and 'Kantara' had pledged to invest Rs 3000 crores (360 million USD approx) in the entertainment sector in the next 5 years. The makers made the announcement via an official statement on Monday, and revealed their plans for the upcoming year.



The head of Hombale Films, Vijay Kiragandur shared a statement along with a caption on the company's social media.

Terming India as a land of diversity, he said the country presents a wide opportunity to unlock the vast potential that is available in the youth of the nation.



“Whether good times or bad it has been a huge medium of relief and joy. It has also been a strong carrier of our culture, tradition and history through which we have been showcasing our identity to the world at large,” he said in the tweet.

On behalf of @HombaleFilms, I wish to extend my heartfelt greetings for the new year and appreciate you all for showering unwavering love and support towards us. #HappyNewYear! pic.twitter.com/C0QENZGaaG — Vijay Kiragandur (@VKiragandur) January 2, 2023 ×