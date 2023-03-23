Kantara 2 update: Rishab Shetty starts working on the script of the prequel

Rishab Shetty's Kantara became one of the biggest blockbusters of last year. The Kannada film captivated the audience's attention from the first week of its release. Shetty's starrer has earned immense praise from around the globe for its gripping story and nail-biting climax.



Months after the film became a huge hit, the work on the prequel has already started. On the auspicious occasion of Ugadi, the makers announced that they had written the script.



Announcing the big news on Wednesday, the Hombale production house tweeted, ''On this auspicious occasion of Ugadi and the New Year, we are delighted to announce that the writing for the second part of Kantara has begun. We can't wait to bring you another captivating story that showcases our relationship with nature. Stay tuned for more updates. ''