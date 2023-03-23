Kantara 2 update: Rishab Shetty starts working on the script of the prequel
The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, the film features, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles.
Rishab Shetty's Kantara became one of the biggest blockbusters of last year. The Kannada film captivated the audience's attention from the first week of its release. Shetty's starrer has earned immense praise from around the globe for its gripping story and nail-biting climax.
Months after the film became a huge hit, the work on the prequel has already started. On the auspicious occasion of Ugadi, the makers announced that they had written the script.
Announcing the big news on Wednesday, the Hombale production house tweeted, ''On this auspicious occasion of Ugadi and the New Year, we are delighted to announce that the writing for the second part of Kantara has begun. We can't wait to bring you another captivating story that showcases our relationship with nature. Stay tuned for more updates. ''
ನಾಡಿನ ಸಮಸ್ತ ಜನತೆಗೆ ಯುಗಾದಿ ಹಬ್ಬದ ಶುಭಾಷಯಗಳು.— Rishab Shetty (@shetty_rishab) March 22, 2023
Happy Ugadi !
ಬರವಣಿಗೆಯ ಆದಿ…Kantara writing begins ! pic.twitter.com/6nfIfCeEiu
The film was released in Kannada on September 30. But after it garnered the attention of the masses, the dubbed version of the film was released in different languages, including Hindi. With record-breaking earnings, the film is now one of the highest-grossing Kannada films.
