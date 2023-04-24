Kannada actor Sampath J Ram passes away, police suspect suicide

Well-known face on television, actor Sampath J Ram passed away near Bengaluru's Nelamangala on Saturday. Sampath had featured in several hit Kannada shows like Agnisakshi and Sri Balaji Photo Studio. The actor reportedly died by suicide owing to a lack of work opportunities in the Kannada entertainment industry.



The news of his death was revealed by fellow actor and Sampath's friend Rajesh Dhruva who took to social media and penned a note in Kannada. "We don’t have the strength to bear your separation. So many films are to be made yet. So many fights are left to be fought. There is still a lot of time to make your dreams come true. We still have to see you on the big stage. Come back please."



Sampath's family is yet to officially issue a statement on his demise. Several Kannada celebs poured their condolences for him and mourned his loss. Sampath J Ram is survived by his wife. They had married only last year. The final rites will be taking place in Sampath’s hometown NR Pura.



Meanwhile, this is not the first time that a Kannada actor has died by suicide. In 2022, September, TV actor Mandya Ravi aka Ravi Prasad had also reportedly died by suicide.



Sampath J Ram’s last film Sri Balaji Photo Studio was a Rajesh Dhruva directorial and his performance received praise from audiences and critics alike.