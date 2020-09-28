Kangana Ranaut trends as Donald Trump demands Joe Biden to undergo drugs test before presidential debate

Kangana Ranaut found herself trending on social media over the weekend for a rather unusual reason. The Bollywood actress who is known to speak her mind on issues related to the film industry and the country at large found her name trending amid the conversation around the upcoming US Presidential elections.



On Sundat, President Donald Trump said he would "strongly demand a drug test" of opponent Joe Biden" before Tuesday’s presidential debate.



Trump tweeted, "I will be strongly demanding a Drug Test of Sleepy Joe Biden prior to, or after, the Debate on Tuesday night. Naturally, I will agree to take one also. His Debate performances have been record setting UNEVEN, to put it mildly. Only drugs could have caused this discrepancy,."

Now, Kangana who has single handedly spearheaded the 'clean-up' in Bollywood with her claims of rampant drug abuse in the film industry, shared Trump's tweet and wrote, "Its not the content of this tweet but the context of it that I appreciate, accusations of taking drugs is used as a slur, much better than naming mother’s reproductive organs/stigmatising mental illnesses. We as a society must know what is it that we recognise as truly shameful."

Its not the content of this tweet but the context of it that I appreciate, accusations of taking drugs is used as a slur, much better than naming mother’s reproductive organs/stigmatising mental illnesses. We as a society must know what is it that we recognise as truly shameful. https://t.co/EunK41yqaF — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 27, 2020 ×

Kangana's earlier tweets on drug abuse in Bollywood has led to the Narcotics Control Bureau to inititate a large scale investigation in the matter. What started off as a probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's case with Rhea Chakraborty's arrest, the probe has now been widened with several prominent Bollywood actresses including Deepika Padukone being summoned by the NCB for questioning.



The NCB has already arrested 20 people in connection with the case including Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik.