Kangana Ranaut begins prep for her next outing, says 'I gave Bollywood its 1st action heroine'

Kangana Ranaut, who just wrapped up J Jayalalithaa's biopic 'Thalaivi', is back in her hometown Manali. She has already started preparing for her next movies.



Kangana claims that she is givingits first action heroine as she gave her fans a sneak peek of her training for her upcoming action films 'Dhaakad' and 'Tejas'.



She shared a video on her social media handles as Kangana wrote, "I have started action training for my upcoming action films #Tejas and #Dhakaad I play a Fauji and a Spy respectively in these films. Bollywood ki thali may have given me a lot but post Manikarnika success I too have given Bollywood it’s first ever legitimate action heroine."

The actress also shared that she will be seen playing a force officer in 'Tejas' and a spy in 'Dhaakad'.

Ranaut will begin shooting for 'Tejas' in December this year.

A few days back, Kangana shared her new pictures as Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa and revealed, that they have completed the scheduled part of the movie.