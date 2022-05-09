Kang Soo-youn, pioneering South Korean actor, dies at 55

Veteran Korean actress Kang Soo-youn has passed away at the age of 55. Kang was the first Korean actor to win the best actor award at the prestigious Venice International Film Festival



Youn suffered a cardiac arrest earlier this week and was taken to a hospital in Seoul where she was undergoing treatment. Later, the actress' passed away due to a cerebral haemorrhage at a hospital in southern Seoul, The Korea Herald reports.



Kang started working as a child actor from the age of 4 in the 1970s and later starred in a number of films and series. She was the face of many popular movies from the 1980s - 90s.



At the age of just 21, Youn got her breakthrough and created history by becoming the first South Korean actor to win the Best Actress prize at the Venice film festival for her 1987 movie 'The Surrogate Womb'.



Two years after her big win at Venice, Kang Soo won the best actress award at the Moscow International Film Festival for her outstanding work in the film 'Come, Come, Come Upward'.



The Korean drama 'Diary of High School Student,' in which she starred from the year 1983 to 1986, made her a favourite teen star in Korea back then.

Kang also took a break from acting and worked as a producer and filmmaker. From the year 2015 to 2017, she was appointed as the co-director of the Busan International Film Festival. She was set to make her acting come back with the Netflix original drama 'Jung-E,' almost a decade after she starred in the short indie film 'Jury'.



In her glorious career, she was part of many blockbuster movies 'The Road To Race Track', 'Blue in You', 'Girl's Night Out', 'Go Alone Like Musso's Horn'.