/Kamathipura Express: Vipin Sharma’s short film wins 2026 Bronze Student Academy Award

Actor Vipin Sharma’s short film Kamathipura Express has gained international recognition as the film wins a bronze medal at the 2026 Student Academy Awards. The achievement marks a major milestone for the film and has put it in consideration for the upcoming Academy Awards.

Kamathipura Express wins 2026 Bronze Student Academy Award

Actor Vipin Sharma continues to make his mark on the international stage with Kamathipura Express, a Warsaw Film School production directed by Leon Korzyński, which won the 2026 Bronze Student Academy Award in the Narrative category. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences named the film among the winners of the 53rd Student Academy Awards, selected from 2,972 entries submitted by 894 colleges and universities worldwide. The Student Academy Awards ceremony was held for the first time in association with the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The win also makes Kamathipura Express eligible to compete in the Live Action Short Film category at the 99th Academy Awards, giving the film a pathway into Oscar consideration. Vipin Sharma plays a pivotal antagonist in the film, adding another distinctive performance to his growing body of international work.

For Sharma, the recognition comes at an important point in a career that has steadily moved between Indian cinema and international productions. Known for his performances in films and series including Taare Zameen Par, Gangs of Wasseypur, Maharani and Dhadak 2, the actor gained international attention with Dev Patel’s directorial debut Monkey Man.

Speaking about his association with Kamathipura Express, Vipin Sharma stated, “I am a huge Polish cinema fan. I think it was they who invented the idea of pitching a film in one sentence. So, when I was offered a role in a film from Warsaw Film School, I immediately met the director, Leon Korzyński. I loved the idea behind the film and said yes to it right away! I have also been supporting young filmmakers who are starting their careers. Their enthusiasm and passion are inspiring, and they bravely experiment!”

Sharma has also recently wrapped shooting with Dev Patel again in The Peasant, an upcoming A24-backed medieval revenge-action thriller. The film follows a 14th-century shepherd who sets out to avenge the destruction of his community by a group of mercenaries. The project marks A24’s first production to be filmed in India and features an international ensemble including Christian Friedel, Sebastian Bull, Vipin Sharma and Anasuya Sengupta.

From the marginalised communities depicted in Monkey Man to the period world of The Peasant and the urgent social concerns explored in Korzyński’s award-winning short, Sharma’s recent work reflects the range of stories and characters he continues to take on across Indian and international cinema.