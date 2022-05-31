Kamal Haasan slays with vocals in Hindi single 'Badle Badle' from 'Vikram: Hitlist'

The versatile Kamal Haasan has done playback for a Hindi song after a long time. The actor who is gearing up for the release of his new film 'Vikram: Hitlist', has rendered his voice for a song called 'Badle Badle'. The song was released on Tuesday and it is the Hindi version of the super hit song 'Pathala Pathala'.



It has been performed by superstar Kamal Haasan and Raftaar with lyrics furnished by Raqueeb Alam and music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who has earlier doled out popular tracks like 'Kolaveri Di' and Maari Thara Local'. The song features powerful traditional Tamil folk beats and prominent rim shots.

The film`s story follows two siblings - one who is a gangster and the other, a politician. They both kidnap a high ranking government official and trap him in their own prison. Vikram, a retired police officer, is assigned to save him and how he saves him forms the rest of the story.

It also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in prominent roles and is produced by Kamal Haasan and R. Mahendran and directed by Lokesh Kanagara.



'Vikram: Hitlist' is set to arrive in cinemas on June 3 where it will clash with Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Samrat Prithviraj' and Adivi Sesh-starrer 'Major'.