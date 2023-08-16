Kamal Haasan congratulates Rajinikanth as Jailer earns over Rs 3 billion at the box office

Rajinikanth's magic has worked once again! The superstar's latest release Jailer, released on 11 August, has earned over Rs 3 billion at the box office worldwide. The film is running to packed theatres in several cities and Rajini's friend and superstar Kamal Haasan has expressed joy at the film's bumper opening.



According to reports, Haasan reportedly called Rajinikanth and congratulated him. As per sources, Haasan noted the film's success and collection and shared his heartfelt congratulations with Rajini. Earlier Rajini had also congratulated Kamal when Vikram was released in June 2022 and registered a good collection.



Kamal has also contacted the film's director Nelson and congratulated him. The two have previously worked together on a TV show.



Rajinikanth, who left for the Himalayas on the first day of the film's release, did not participate in the success and celebration but expressed his gratitude to God. He arrived in Badrinath Dham on August 12 and offered prayers to Lord Badri Vishal.



Jailer is seen as an important film for both director Nelson and actor Rajinikanth. This is the actor's first release in two years.



In Jailer, Rajinikanth portrays the father of a police officer. The trailer also demonstrated how a regular individual uses swords and firearms to fight evil. Jackie Shroff is also part of the film and it also stars Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan in prominent roles.