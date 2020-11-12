'Kai Po Che' actor Asif Basra dies by suicide at 53

Bollywood actor Asif Basra died by suicide at his home in McLodganj in Dharamshala on Thursday. He was 53. The actor was reportedly found hanging at his home and the cause of the suicide is not yet known.



As per the reports, Basra died on Thursday morning. A forensic team is at the spot and the police are investigating the matter. Asif was found hanging at his house by his UK-based girlfriend.



Mourning his death, filmmaker Hansal Mehta tweeted: "Can't be true... This is just very, very sad."

Asif Basra! Can't be true... This is just very, very sad. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) November 12, 2020 ×

Basra appeared in various films like Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Kai Po Che', Rani Mukerji's 'Hichiki', Hrithik Roshan's 'Krrish 3', and Saif Ali Khan's 'Kaalakaandi'.



Most recently, he appeared in thriller series 'Paatal Lok' and was last seen playing the role of Asghar Nabi in Hotstar Special series 'Hostages' - the popular series released its second season in September this year.