Online concert of BTS draws more than 100 million fans

More than 100 million fans of BTS tuned into an online concert by the K-pop boyband on Saturday, holding their signature light sticks and sharing messages in a chatroom.



Titled 'Map of The Soul ON:E', the virtual event came after the seven-member group scrapped its initial plan to hold an in-person show for a limited audience, in line with the South Korean government`s tightened social distancing curbs. The band had already cancelled planned world tours.



As many as 114 million fans watched the concert, propelled by the success of "Dynamite", BTS` first song entirely in English that topped the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart last month.



"You're not here but I feel you here, as if I can hear your chants, and next time let`s really be here together," vocalist V, or Kim Tae-hyung, told fans. Since its 2013 debut, BTS has spearheaded a global K-Pop craze with catchy, upbeat music and dances, as well as lyrics and social campaigns aimed at empowering young people.



As the band performed, a background wall of small screens showed thousands of fans joining from across the world, many waving light sticks known as "army bombs". A chatroom was opened to allow fans to post comments simultaneously.



In Seoul, a small group gathered at a fan-run, BTS-themed cafe to watch the concert together, though wearing masks and keeping a distance from each other. "Their songs gave comfort in these tough times and made me a fan," said An Ji-won, 40, after breaking down in tears as she watched the show.



"They sing to say everything will be OK and to cheer up, which I think is why all fans around the world love them."