K-pop girlband BLACKPINK to unveil their new album in October

Good news for the fans of K-pop girl band BLACKPINK. The girl band is planning to drop their studio album soon.



The long-awaited album is set to arrive on October 2, the band's South Korean management company YG Entertainment announced on Monday.



Simply titled as 'The Album', it is the first full-length release from the act since their first single in 2016. The band will release a single from the album in August, which they have already teased on social media. The teaser also hinted at a mystery collaborator. The song in turn follows the release of last month’s “How You Like That,” which made history and broke several Guinness World Records.



Fans of the band, who go by the name Blink, are eagerly waiting for 'The Album' as they have regularly inquired about the band's album release.



Not much details are known about 'The Album' right now. On social media, the talent management company YG did state that like many K-pop albums, 'The Album' will have special goodies including photo books, photo cards, lyrics books, and posters.