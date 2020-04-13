K-pop band sings in Arabic to spread awareness around coronavirus

Popular K-pop boy band B.I.G has released a coronavirus awareness song- in Arabic. Titled 'Corona Song' the song is aimed to empower and encourage those who are struggling with the disease.



B.I.G-an acronym for Boys In Groove- aren't the only artists involved with the special song. Other popular K-pop stars too have recorded the song in six different languages.



Girl group 3YE released English and Spanish versions, while solo artists Soya, Kang Tae-kang and Louis Choi sang in Japanese, Chinese and German, respectively.



This isn't the first time that B.I.G has released a song in Arabic for their Middle eastern fans. Earlier they have done covers of Arabic songs such as Emirati singer Hussain Al-Jassmi’s “Boshret Kheir” which went viral instantly.



Then they had released two different versions of their song 'Illusion' - in Korean and Arabic in November last year ahead of their Abu Dhabi concert. Incidentally, they were the first K-pop band to have sung a song entirely in Arabic.