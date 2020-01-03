K- Pop band BIGBANG to make a comeback in Coachella this year

K Pop band BIGBANG is making a comeback of sorts at Coachella music festival in April 2020. The band has been on a hiatus for some time now- they released their song 'Flower Road' back in March 2018 and their album came out in 2016.



On Friday, BIGBANG found mention as the official Twitter handle of Coachella announced its line up of artists.

This is the first announcement of the band's performance since they went on a hiatus after some of its members enlisted in South Korea's military and singer Seungri left the group amid legal and criminal investigations against him.



BIGBANG will be performing on Friday events at Coachella which will be held on April 10 and 17.



Korean media has been speculating that the band has broke up owing to the investigations against Seungri. But with Friday's announcement, that speculation may have been put to rest.

Weekend 1 is sold out 🌴 Register for Weekend 2 presale at https://t.co/x8PRTb12Eh. Presale starts Monday 1/6 at 12pm PT pic.twitter.com/QPRYnJVe9P — Coachella (@coachella) January 3, 2020 ×

Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean are some of the artists who will be performing at Coachella this year.