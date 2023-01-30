K-drama star Song Joong-ki marries girlfriend Katy Louise Saunders, announces pregnancy
Korean star Song Joong-ki is married and will be starting his family soon. On Monday, the 'Descendants of the Sun' actor announced that he had tied the knot with his UK-based girlfriend, Katy Louise Saunders. And along with his marriage news, Song also shared the good news that he's going to be a father soon.
Song made the announcement on the official fan cafe on January 30th. "Today, I am greeting you because I want to share a promise that is more happy and valuable to me than anything else. I have promised to continue living together with Katy Louise Saunders, who has been by my side supporting me and with whom I have spent valuable time while cherishing each other.''
The couple has registered their marriage, and the wedding ceremony will take place soon, according to his agency, High Zium Studio.
''She has a kind heart, and she has lived her life passionately. She is a sensible and amazing person, to the point that I revere her. Thanks to her, I am becoming a better person," the statement reads further.
In the statement, Song also shared that he was happy to start a family with her. "We naturally dreamed of creating a happy family together. We have put in much effort to keep each other’s promises, and we are sincerely thankful as a new life has come to us.''
He concluded the messages by saying, '''And today, based on our deep trust and love for each other, we are on our way back from registering our marriage to begin life as a married couple. hope everyone will be happy and healthy until the day I can greet you in person.''
The 'Vincenzo' actor confirmed his relationship with Saunders in December last year.
For the unversed, this is the second marriage for Song. He is married to Korean actress Song Hye-kyo. They tied the knot in 2017 and parted ways in 2019.
