K-drama star Song Joong-ki marries girlfriend Katy Louise Saunders, announces pregnancy

Korean star Song Joong-ki is married and will be starting his family soon. On Monday, the 'Descendants of the Sun' actor announced that he had tied the knot with his UK-based girlfriend, Katy Louise Saunders. And along with his marriage news, Song also shared the good news that he's going to be a father soon.



Song made the announcement on the official fan cafe on January 30th. "Today, I am greeting you because I want to share a promise that is more happy and valuable to me than anything else. I have promised to continue living together with Katy Louise Saunders, who has been by my side supporting me and with whom I have spent valuable time while cherishing each other.''



The couple has registered their marriage, and the wedding ceremony will take place soon, according to his agency, High Zium Studio.



''She has a kind heart, and she has lived her life passionately. She is a sensible and amazing person, to the point that I revere her. Thanks to her, I am becoming a better person," the statement reads further.