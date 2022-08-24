Justin Timberlake to perform at Children's Hospital Los Angeles gala 

The Children's Hospital Los Angeles is all set to host a gala celebration, which will have Justin Timberlake performing. Chris Pine and his father Robert Pine may co-host the gala.



The gala will also see Panda Express, a longtime CHLA corporate partner and the evening’s title sponsor, and philanthropists Kristin and Jeff Worthe feted with Courage to Care awards.



Past recipients include Drew Barrymore, Jamie Lee Curtis, Pau Gasol, Jimmy Kimmel, Heidi Klum, Natalie Portman, Costco Wholesale, the Los Angeles Kings and the Walt Disney Company.



Each year, CHLA honours and recognises, "individuals and organizations that are champions of children and child-related causes, and whose humanitarian efforts are exemplary."



The chain’s philanthropic arm, Panda Cares, has awarded more than $282 to various organizations since 1999 with a focus on supporting the health and education of youth.

More than $21 million has been raised for CHLA through Panda Cares, and in 2020, the foundation pledged another $20 million to create the Panda Cares Center of Hope at CHLA.



The event will be held on October 8 at Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar. Funds raised from the evening will be used for the hospital’s work in providing critical care to pediatric patients.