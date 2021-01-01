Justin Bieber's New Year Eve's performance soundcheck upsets neighbours as they complain about the noise

Justin Bieber's New Year's Eve performance preparations irked the neighbors of his arena. According to Page Six, the singer's set to take the stage for his 'NYE Live' gig at the Beverly Hills hotel, upset the neighbors with his outdoor soundcheck.

"It was like a car was parked outside of my house blasting music at 1 million decibels," a source told the site. "Many people in the neighborhood called the hotel [to complain], and the hotel referred them to the Beverly Hills police, and permit department."

Although the site of Bieber's set was supposed to be top secret, multiple reports claimed it to be at the iconic 90210 hotel. The location was all but confirmed with Justin's soundcheck and the fact that a giant scaffolding, sound equipment, and lighting gear were erected.

When asked about noise complaints from Justin's first live stage show since 2017, a Beverly Hills police spokesperson said, "There were no calls for service from residents to the Beverly Hills Police Department. Any noise complaints are being referred to the film/permit office. This is an independent production that has obtained proper permitting. It is not City-sponsored so we don't have any additional detail to provide."

Many celebrities ringed in the New Year with live gigs that were streamed to the fans across. Bieber also dropped the track and accompanying video at midnight, January 1, after premiering it during his T-Mobile Presents New Year's Eve Live With Justin Bieber on Thursday night. "Oh yeah I'm performing my new single #ANYONE during #BieberNYE, tomorrow night" he tweeted Wednesday.







“I can’t think of a better way to close out 2020 and kick off 2021 than celebrating with my fans all over the world and sharing this new music with them,” Bieber said in a news release posted by Billboard. “Music has gotten us all through so much this year, and for me personally it’s been healing and transformative.”