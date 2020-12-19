Justin Bieber teams up with former rivals for Christmas song

Five years ago pop star Justin Bieber was locked in a contest for Britain`s favourite Christmas song with a group of little known health workers. He gave in.



This year, the Canadian singer-songwriter and the health workers are back, singing his hit "Holy" together to raise funds to help Britain`s state-run National Health Service (NHS) tackle the coronavirus pandemic.



Bieber`s 2015 tweet asking his fans to help the South London Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Choir went viral and their song beat him to the coveted Christmas Number 1 spot.



The former teen star later met up with the medical workers, leading to this year`s collaboration. "Especially in these difficult times, I’m humbled to team up with them," he said in a statement on Friday announcing the new release.



Britain has among the largest recorded numbers of infections and deaths from COVID-19 and the government said on Friday the epidemic appeared to be growing again, shortly before a planned five-day relaxation of restrictions for the festive period.



Earlier this year, Bieber donated profits from "Stuck With U", his single with Ariana Grande, to the First Responders Children`s Foundation, a charity which supports frontline workers in the United States, which has the world`s highest figures for COVID-19 deaths and infections.