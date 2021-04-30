Justin Bieber summer tour to be postponed until 2022: Reports

Like many other major shows and music events, Justin Bieber has postponed his upcoming tour once more.



As per Variety, Bieber's summer tour that was scheduled to begin on June 2 has been postponed until 2022. Although there is no official announcement but, an announcement is likely to come soon, sources



The delay in announcing new dates is likely "due to challenges in rescheduling the dates; a plethora of COVID-postponed tours have meant that most major venues are almost fully booked well into 2022," according to Variety.



The 'Peaches' singer show was originally scheduled for last year, but due to pandemic, But in July of 2020, Bieber announced that it was being pushed back to May, June, July and August of 2021. ”Looking forward to seeing you all when it is safe”, he stated back then.



However, Justin Bieber will have several more hits under his belt: His recent album, 'Justice', is a huge success, debuting at No. 1 on the album chart and also released two successful singles in advance of his album: 'Anyone' and 'Hold On.



Apart from Jutin Bieber, there are many music artists who have postponed or rescheduled dates to next year; Elton John and Celine Dion are among the bigger singers who have postponed the dates owing to the pandemic.