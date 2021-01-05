Justin Bieber puts rumours to rest, says news about him studying to become pastor is fake

Justin Bieber has put all the rumors of him becoming a pastor to rest. The actor called the news about him studying to become a Hillsong pastor fake.



Taking to his Instagram stories, Bieber wrote, "“I’m not studying to be a minster or anything even close to that Have no desire for that. This is fake news.”



“And btw Hillsong is not my church… For clarity I am part of Churchome,” he wrote about the Los Angeles house of worship, another celebrity-approved Christian church that Bieber has attended for a long time







Justin Bieber got associated with Hillsong Church as he was friendly with Carl Lentz, the recently-disgraced pastor of the Christian megachurch’s New York congregation.

Lentz has been fired due to “moral failures,” including infidelity against wife and fellow pastor, Laura Lentz, among other transgressions.

