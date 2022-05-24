Justin Bieber is returning to India for a concert after 5 years on this date

Good news for Indian fans of Justin Bieber. The singer is all set to perform in India after a gap of 5 years. The last time Beliebers got to watch the singer perform in India was in 2017 in Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium.

Now, as a part of his world tour to promote his new album 'Justice', Bieber will be performing in New Delhi in October. The concert will take place on October 18 in Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and advance booking for the show will begin from June 4 on the ticketing app BookMyShow. Registration for the tickets has already begun on the ticketing site and pre-registered users can book their tickets from June 2.



As part of the new tour, the 'Sorry' singer is likely to perform in 30 countries and have over 125 shows from May 022 through March 2023.



The Justice World Tour is Bieber’s first global tour since 2016-2017’s ‘Purpose World Tour’.



Bieber had faced criticism for his concert in Mumbai where most of the fans were left disappointed as he left India almost immediately after his gig. The singer did not have any interaction with the media or fans, instead, paid a visit to an orphanage in Mumbai and chose to stay away from a big Bollywood party that was hosted in his honour.