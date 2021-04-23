Justin Bieber gets emotional while singing 'Lonely' for prisoners

Almost a month later after the news of pop star Justin Bieber`s visit to prison for supporting faith-based programs with a pastor broke, sources revealed that the singer sang his hit `Lonely` in order to spread the gospel among them.



TMZ reported that in March, the spiritual singer was spotted paying a visit to California State Prison in Los Angeles to support faith-based programs with a pastor. Although the details of the program were kept under wraps for a month, TMZ got their hands on a video that sees Justin crooning his emotional hits for the inmates.



He also sang a special acoustic rendition of his single `Lonely`."Everybody knows my name now, But somethin` `bout it still feels strange, Like lookin` in a mirror, tryna steady yourself, And seein` somebody else, And everything is not the same now, It feels like all our lives have changed, Maybe when I`m older, it`ll all calm down, But it`s killin` me now," Justin sang.



His short concert also included 3 or 4 of his songs, focusing on slower tracks that translate better with an acoustic guitar accompanying him, but what hit the inmates hard was his, "I`m so lonely," according to the sources. The sources also told TMZ that Justin`s mini unplugged set was emotional, empathetic and had him on the verge of tears. It was well received by the inmates and followed by a sermon.



The `Peaches` star also spent some time outside in the yard of the prison, sitting in a circle and listening to the inmates, as part of his mission to spread the gospel.