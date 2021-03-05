Justin Bieber drops new video song 'Hold On' from new album 'Justice'

Justin Bieber just dropped his new single 'Hold On' with a new video. Bieber released the fourth song from his upcoming sixth studio album, 'Justice'.



The song follows the 27-year old singer, who is on a high speed run from the law after robbing a bank to pay for his girlfriend’s medical treatment. After being chased by cops and shot by an officer, but however, she continues to the hospital to be with her love.



"I think this song is basically just a hopeful record about holding on because a lot of us, I think, wanna give up at times," said Bieber before the video released. ''But I think the message is basically just held on. There’s a lot to look forward to. There is hope, and holding on to that is something that I like to do." he said.

In February, Bieber announced his sixth studio album titled 'Justice', which will release on March 19. The video also stars Christine Ko, who is best known as Emma in the FX series 'Dave', alongside Bieber.



The new album will feature his three recent hits songs, 'Holy', with Chance The Rapper, 'Lonely' featuring Benny Blanco and 'Anyone'. 'Holy' and 'Anyone' appeared in Billboard's Top 10 singles. Justin's last album 'Changes' dropped on Feb. 14, 2020.