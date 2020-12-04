Justin Bieber blasts Selena Gomez' fans for urging others to attack his wife Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber is hitting back at trolls who are attacking his wife Hailey Bieber. Bieber has called out fans of his ex Selena Gomez fan who reportedly urged people to go after Hailey at a live session featuring the couple with pro-Gomez comments.



Bieber shared the video of the woman who encouraged fans to attack Baldwin. The woman said that Hailey will be doing an Instagram Live and “this is the time where they will not be turning off comments. So we need to f—king bombards that s—t with Jelena and how Selena is better. Go after her, please, let’s all go after her,'' the woman added.



After the video, Justin released a statement and wrote on his Instagram story, "This sad excuse of a human just encouraged people on the video to literally go after my wife telling people to say that my previous relationship was better so on and so fourth [sic]. I just wanted to share this so that people get an idea of what we face on a day to day."

"It is extremely hard to choose the high road when I see people this try and rally to gather people to bully the person I love the most in this world. It is not right," he added.



"As many people as there are that want to spend their time publicly degrading shaming and trying to humiliate us we would like to ask those who have it in them to lift us up in prayer. We need prayer and support as we continue to put ourselves out there!” he concluded the note.



Hailey too took to her Instagram stories this time and reacted on the matter. ''I usually stay quiet and don’t acknowledge these things because I need to protect myself and my mental. It has truly gotten to a level of anger and hate that is shockingly unhealthy and sad. I would never in a million years wish for someone to be treated this way and I will never condone this kind of hateful behaviour.'' she wrote.



Over the years their relationship has become the target of Selena's fanbase. Selena and Justin were in a relationship for a long time and broke up in March 2018.